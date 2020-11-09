Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at private school in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland state health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a Montgomery County private school.

So far, two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. You may have heard of St. Andrew’s before, it’s where President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron goes to school.

The school’s website says cohorts of students rotate between in-person and online learning every other week.

As of Monday morning, students were still attending in-person classes at St. Andrew’s.

