Multimillion dollar lottery ticket sold at Hagerstown convenience store

A second Powerball winning ticket has been announced and the ticket was purchased in Hagerstown, Maryland.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A second Powerball winning ticket has been announced and the ticket was purchased in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The winner has not been named but they purchased their ticket that had a Power Play, worth two million dollars, at AC&T #130 on Hopewell Road off of Halfway Boulevard and near exit 5 of Interstate 81. This comes just two days after a jackpot Powerball ticket of $731.1 million dollars was sold at a small store in Allegany County, Md.

Jacob Monn was just stopping by the AC&T to refill his gas tank and was shocked to hear that the winning ticket was purchased at that very store.

“I’m kinda surprised. I’ve never been really near one of the places that has won one of the lottery tickets, so it’s pretty cool to be,” Monn explained. “I work right down the street from it so it’s pretty cool.”

Monn also stated that he has bought Powerball tickets in the past, but the recent large-scale wins in Western Maryland have made him consider trying his luck again.

“I’ve bought a Powerball ticket and I guess I should start buying them here if that’s the case since the person won here,” Monn said, while laughing.

The AC&T location will be receiving a bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling that winning ticket.