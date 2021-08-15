Multi-day procession honors fallen firefighter

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — As the community mourns the loss of Frederick County firefighter Joshua Laird who passed away fighting a 2-alarm fire in Ijamsville on Wednesday, a multi-day procession to honor the fallen firefighter will make its way through the DMV area.

The first leg of the procession route started on Saturday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington D.C. and ended at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Maryland. The procession also passed by Station 25, the station of the fallen fireman.

The second phase of the procession started at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home and traveled to the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The third phase of the procession will be held on Monday, August 16th, where Battalion Chief Laird will be transported from Gettysburg to his hometown of Fairfield. Finally, the procession will travel from Fairfield to Mount St. Mary’s University’s PNC sports complex in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

On Friday, Captain Josh Laird was posthumously promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief.