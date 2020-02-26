Multi-agency operation leads to drug arrest in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A month-long, multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a man on drug charges in Allegany County.

Gregory Allen Clark, of Westernport, Maryland is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, drug possession, and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Members of the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack, Maryland State Police State Team, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and Cumberland City Police executed two search and seizure warrants. Investigators seized suspected methamphetamines and cocaine, packaged for resale and two explosive devices.

Additional charges are pending against Clark in connection with the explosive devices. Clark is being held without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.