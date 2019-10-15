MTOD SHA urges residents to watch out for farming vehicles

(WDVM) — While driving, you may be tempted to stop and look at the fall foliage, but there are other things you should be on the lookout for, and that’s farmers.

Maryland is home to over 12,000 farms. It’s harvest period, and during this time of year, farmers often use combines and other slow-moving pieces of equipment on the road.

That’s why the Maryland Department of Transportation, Agriculture, and Farm Bureau are teaming up to help spread the word about driver safety. Officials urge drivers to be patient and pass with caution.

“Many of the farmers and drivers have mutual respect and a farmer will try to pull over when possible if there’s a big enough shoulder or wave somebody ahead when it’s clear,” said Maryland Department of Transportation SHA spokesperson, Charlie Gischla. “It takes high concentration this time of year on the part of the driver as well and pedestrians.”

The harvest season runs until the beginning of November.