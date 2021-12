ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Allegany County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Jeffery McKenzie, of Mt. Savage, on Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was issued from a Dec. 10 incident.

In a press release, police said McKenzie “allegedly shot several times at a neighbor,” he was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.