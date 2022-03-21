PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police Troopers are looking for a driver who was involved in an early morning hit and run Monday.

Troopers said Felnibe Patefagou, 38, of Lanham, Md., was walking on the north side of Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) south of the Capital Beltway when he was hit. He died on the scene.

According to the release, investigators believe the car is a 2001 to 2005 Honda Civic. At the time of the incident, the vehicle continued to drive.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.