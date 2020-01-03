MSP releases holiday statistics, urges public to stay safe

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland State Police recently released statistics from between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, and urge the public to stay safe.

According to MSP, during this span of time, they carried out 149 DUI arrests and 77 criminal arrests. Over the eight day period, MSP also made 10,155 traffic stops, issued 6,015 citations and issued 7,006 warnings. However troopers did respond to 552 crashes, four of which were fatal.