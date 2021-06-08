MSP investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George’s County

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred overnight in Prince George’s County.

Officials responded to the area of Eastbound Rt. 50 East of Rt. 301 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in response to a report of an accident involving tractor trailer and a pedestrian. According to officials the pedestrian that was struck has been identified as an adult female from out-of-state, that was walking in the travel portion of the highway at the time of the crash.

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian and driver has not been released.

According to officials, no charges have been filed in the crash which is still under investigation.