MSP Frederick Barrack arrests more than 100 people on drug-related charges in first-quarter Of 2021

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In just the first quarter of 2021 Maryland State Police arrested more than 100 people on drug-related charges to combat the distribution of illegal drugs.

Maryland State police say this effort ensures the safety of the public and community while also helping to decrease the number of overdoses. During traffic stops and calls for service for drug-related offenses in the county, troopers seized 629 capsules containing suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

16 of the arrests were a result of suspicion of driving under the influence which is why MSP says conducting roadside investigations is important.

Lieutenant Stephen Johnson, Frederick Barrack Commander said, “combatting the distribution of illegal drugs helps ensure community safety by preventing the violence that often accompanies narcotics trafficking. Maryland State Police are keeping the illegal drugs out of the hands of these criminals and preventing potential overdoses.”