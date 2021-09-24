MSP conducting traffic stop ends in drug bust of methamphetamine, pills and more

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-68 for a broken brake light, which ended in a drug bust of four people for possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, Buprenorphine tablets and Clonazepam tablets on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., McHenry Barrack troopers stopped a 2005 Dodge Neon for following too closely and for broken brake lights. Troopers stopped the car at the 14 mile marker on I-68 as it was traveling eastbound.

MSP states a K-9 scan proceeded during the traffic stop which indicated a positive alert.

After searching the car, troopers found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, Buprenorphine tablets and Clonazepam tablets, leading to the drug bust of the people in the car. Three were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Brenda Kay Watson, 60, of Green Springs, WV

Timothy Brent Kirby, 39, of Romney, WV

Timothy James Saville, 53 YOA, of Paw Paw, WV

A third passenger, Jonathan Vance Whetzel Jr., 27, of Points, WV, was charged with possession of Buprenorphine and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

All four were taken before a district court commissioner for a bond hearing.

