MSEA responds to Governor Hogan’s call to reopen Maryland public schools

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –The debate continues on whether to reopen schools in Maryland, just days ago Governor Hogan urged public school districts to re-open schools starting with a hybrid model.

However, the Maryland State Education Association is railing against Hogan’s plans to reopen by March 1, saying safety measures are half-baked.

“No one wants to open school buildings safely and sustainably sooner than educators…. We are frustrated by the lackadaisical implementation of, and resources for, safety measures in our schools,” the letter said.

“During your press conference, you, Governor Hogan, declared that there is ‘no public health reason for county school boards to keep students out of school.’ This statement would be laughable if it were not so dangerous.”

There is $35.8 million in federal relief funding to support Maryland’s non-public schools to help transition to a safe reopening.