MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years in prison

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — MS-13 gang member, Albaro Rosa Moreno was sentenced to 30 years on Thursday for violent racketeering crimes.

The 24-year-old gang member of silver spring was involved in two murders in which the victims were beheaded, dismembered, and buried in shallow graves.

in total 30 defendant have been charge in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and other crimes related to their association with MS-13.

MS-23 is one of the largest street gangs in the country and operates throughout Frederick, Anne Arundel, Prince George, and Montgomery counties.

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur announced the sentence and said this barbaric violence is totally unacceptable and their office is committed to keeping our communities safe from the threat of MS-13.

Anyone with information about ms-13 is encourage to provide their tips to law enforcement.