MS-13 gang member sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A Silver Spring gang member was sentenced this week for his involvement in a 2016 murder-for-hire plot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland confirms.

27-year-old Luis Antonio Cruz-Hernandez was sentenced to 51 years behind bars for the crime, on convictions of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, and the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Cruz-Hernandez was paid by other MS-13 gang members to carry out the hit, though he wasn’t the one to actually pull the trigger.

Court docs say he was there with the shooter when it happened and collected payment for the killing.