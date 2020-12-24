Mountain Ridge students bring holiday joy to nursing home residents

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Members of Mountain Ridge High School National Honors Society grouped together to bring Christmas joy to nursing home residents – each member contributed three cards to deliver to nursing homes in Frostburg and Westernport.

They started this project several weeks ago, with some members hand-crafting their cards. Mountain Ridge NHS President Sophia Edwards said she was glad to find a way to stay involved in the community despite COVID-19.

“It just makes me kind of feel proud that we’re trying to do something for those people because some of them, they might not even know what’s going on or they might not be able to see their family that normally comes in and at least this way it shows that we care about them and we want them to know that they feel loved by everyone,” she said.