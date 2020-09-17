Mount St. Mary’s University receives NSF grant

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The National Science Foundation has awarded Mount St. Mary’s University in partnership with Frederick Community College and Montgomery College, an $899,926 Scholarships in Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics program grant that provides transfer pathways and scholarships for community college students to complete their bachelor’s degree at MSMU.

The NSF S-STEM program aims to increase the number of low-income students earning degrees in STEM fields.

“I am grateful for the NSF’s support of this partnership with our neighboring community colleges that will directly increase the number and diversity of STEM graduates who are prepared to enter the workforce and meet regional and national workforce needs,” said MSMU President Timothy E. Trainor, Ph.D. “We are fortunate to have a top-notch team that developed and will staff this initiative, led by Dr. Rosina Bolen with the support of Dean Kraig Sheetz.”

The grant builds on MSMU’s Mount Opportunities for Success in Science (MOSS) program, which was also funded by the NSF and is led by Associate Professor Kathryn Dye, Ph.D. The MOSS program, begun in 2016, supports Mount students with scholarships and activities designed to build a community of learners, cultivate academic achievement, and promote career development.

The new grant extends these opportunities to FCC and MC students through the C 3 STEM (Community Colleges Collaborating in STEM) program. Under C 3 STEM 27 community college students who want to major in biology, biochemistry, chemistry, environmental science, math, computer science, and cybersecurity will receive both a $10,000 annual scholarship and a comprehensive program designed to support degree completion and placement in a STEM career. Sixty percent of the NSF funding will go to student scholarships.

For more information, click here. Applications for the program will be available later this month and will be due December 15.