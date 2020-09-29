Mount St. Mary’s awarded NIH grant to support student research

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Students at Mount St. Mary’s University now have an even greater chance to spend their summers honing research skills after a new grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The university was awarded the NIH Academic Research Enhancement Award for $433,784. The funding will support six undergraduate student researchers for every summer over the next three years.

“I think the grant’s success demonstrates the Mount’s commitment to undergraduate research,” said Assistant Professor of Chemistry Patrick Lombardi, Ph.D., who serves as the principal investigator.

According to a press release, the grant proposal included preliminary data collected from a cohort of Mount research students who aim to better understand how the cell’s DNA repair machinery is recruited to sites of DNA damage.

“Over the last three years, 15 students have worked on this project in our laboratory. Six of these students were Summer Research Internship Award (SRIA) winners,” Lombardi said in a press release. “The ability for students to work over the summer, without their usual responsibilities of the academic year, was essential for our group to generate the materials and collect the data necessary for this grant application.”

Student researchers also have the opportunity to travel and share their work at scientific conferences and work in laboratories at Johns Hopkins University, a collaborator.