Mount City Elks Annual Organization Day Parade

FREDREICK, Md. (WDVM) — In the streets of downtown Frederick, Mount City Elks Hosted a pard off of West All Saints Street.

The Elks Society is all about helping the community and wished for this parade to spread joy to all that came out. The event had local high school marching bands from Frederick High and Thomas Johnson High.

Also, the parade included the Baltimore March unit, Dynasty March unit, The Frederick Steppers, and ending with Howard University Marching Band. The parade has been ongoing for forty years in Frederick and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

