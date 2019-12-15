Mount Airy residents back inside their homes after being evacuated following a gas leak

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents are back in their homes after being evacuated in Mount Airy following a gas leak.
Fire officials say it happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the 13,000 block of Sam Hill Lane. Investigators say, when they arrived on the scene there was a strong odor and high readings of natural gas. After three hours, crews were able to locate the leak underground and contain it. There were no reports of any injuries.
