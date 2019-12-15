Mount Airy residents back inside their homes after being evacuated following a gas leak

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents are back in their homes after being evacuated in Mount Airy following a gas leak.

Fire officials say it happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the 13,000 block of Sam Hill Lane. Investigators say, when they arrived on the scene there was a strong odor and high readings of natural gas. After three hours, crews were able to locate the leak underground and contain it. There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

