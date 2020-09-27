Mount Airy hosts Chili Cook-Off

MOUNT AIRY Md (WDVM) – The town of Mount Airy hosted their annual Chili Cookoff Competition this weekend, declaring which restaurant has the best chili in town.

The event looked a bit different this year, with judging hosted privately and no chili at the event available for tasting. The first place winner was Cryin’ Johnnies, located on Main Street.

“I’m glad that they were able to do this the way that they did it,” said co-owner Scott Hurley. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to next year to hopefully get back to a true, Mt. Airy downtown chili cookoff where everybody can interact and get more individual people into the contest.”

The Hurleys will hold on to the coveted “Stanley Cup” and have it on display at their restaurant until they have to defend their title at next year’s chili cookoff.