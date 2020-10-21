Mount Airy awarded re-certification as a Sustainable Maryland Community

The Town of Mount Airy has been re-certified as a Sustainable Maryland Certified community.

MOUNT AIRY, Md (WDVM) — Mount Airy has been recognized again as a Sustainable Maryland Community.

During an awards ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League’s virtual annual Fall Conference, Mount Airy was one of eleven state localities to be recognized for efforts in sustainability.

“This year’s eleven Sustainable Maryland Certified communities represent a broad cross-section of the state, from small towns to large cities, from rural agricultural areas to densely populated urban communities. Each one has demonstrated a firm and on-going commitment to meeting the urgent sustainability challenges we face here in Maryland, and as part of a planetary community in crisis,” stated Mike Hunninghake, Program Manager for Sustainable Maryland in a press release.

The town’s report for re-certification highlighted efforts to expand electric vehicle charging stations, host regular farmer’s markets, and its latest project: the creation of a pop-up park.

The Simpson-Baker-Bowlus Pop-Up Park is located outdoors and behind a previously blighted property on Main Street.

“It’s opened up a place in town where people can come in a nature environment, in a natural setting,” said Mount Airy Mayor Patrick Rockinberg. “I couldn’t think of a better time to do it than when we need outdoor, safer environments.”

Mount Airy first received certification in 2017. As of 2020, 25 percent of state municipalities have achieved a sustainable certification.