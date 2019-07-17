Motorcyclist in serious condition after Hagerstown accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 2 p.m. on July 17.

The accident occurred between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Professional Court. According to Hagerstown police, the van was travelling south on Eastern Boulevard whereas the motorcycle was travelling north.

The van was making a left-hand turn at the moment of impact. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to Meritus Medical Center with serious injuries, and the driver and passenger of the van were reported to be fine.

Heather aleshire: “The motorcycle was hit, the driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Meritus Medical Center. There is a Maryland State Police accident re-constructionist on the scene. The fault of the accident is to be determined after the police completes an investigation,” said Officer Heather Aleshire of the Hagerstown Police Department.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.