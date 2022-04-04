POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — A crash involving a motorcycle in Potomac on Friday evening left one person dead.

Police first arrived around 5:10 p.m. on the 10700 block of Falls Road. They found the driver, 60-year-old William Herndon True, Jr., in the entranceway of the Normandie Farm Restaurant.

Police found that the motorcyclist had been driving south on Falls Road towards Democracy Boulevard. For a reason that is currently unknown, the motorcycle left the lane and hit a granite retaining wall, launching the motorcyclist from the vehicle.

True was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his wounds on Sunday.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact them at (240) 773- 6620.