Motorcycle crash kills man in Colesville

COLESVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A man is dead following a motorcycle collision Friday in Colesville, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue units responded just after 8 p.m. to Norbeck Road at Llewellyn Manor Way.

The Collision Reconstruction Units’ preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling west when a Toyota Prius attempted to cross the road to head into Northwest Branch Recreational Park.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Christian Richardson of Rockville, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injures.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were not injured in the collision.

Police report the the crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.