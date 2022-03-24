MARYLAND (WDVM) — Would you get your 4-year-old a COVID vaccine? That’s the question many parents could soon face. Moderna said Wednesday that its vaccine is effective in kids under 6-years-old, and announced plans to gain approval for it.

After Pfizer’s vaccine for kids under 5-years-old was delayed, parents of young children were left with very few options to protect their kids, especially as schools continue to reopen and more mandates are dropped.

Lauren Felitti’s son Aiden was in the hospital for eight days after catching COVID in February. The 4-year-old was already immunocompromised, being born prematurely and with a heart condition. Now, Felitti is terrified of Aiden getting sick again.

“It’s simple things like going to Target or grocery shopping at Costco, where now it’s, you know, ‘Oh, he has to stay home because I don’t want him going into the store around other people who aren’t taking the proper precautions,'” Felitti said.

Currently, there’s no vaccine for kids under the age of five, leaving 18 million people in the U.S. unprotected, and only adults are eligible to take the Moderna shot. The company says its shot is safe for young children, but its effectiveness has dropped significantly from the early days of COVID.

“The efficacy against infection was 44%,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s chief medical advisor. “Now, that may seem like a low number, but in the era of Omicron, this is actually quite comparable to the efficacy against infection in what we’re seeing now with other vaccines.”

But for some parents — including Felitti — 44% is good enough.

“If it’s only 20% effective … I’m still willing to do that because I feel like something protecting him is better than nothing,” said Felitti. “I think he needs to have something in his system that will help him against, further down the line, any new variant that is made.”

If approved, kids under 6-years-old would get a two-shot vaccine series. Moderna is also working on gaining approval of its vaccine for older kids and teens. The next steps for Moderna are to submit their findings to the FDA to get emergency use authorization. From there, the CDC can decide whether or not to recommend the shot for young children.