SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — Around 4:30 p.m. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) went to Central Ave. and Addison Dd. in Seat Pleasant, after a call about a shooting.

Two vehicles were involved in a road rage shooting, and a woman and her teenage daughter were caught in the middle, but they had no injuries.

Meanwhile on Addison Rd. and Ronald Rd., police found a victim with gunshot wounds. It’s not clear whether or not both incidents are related but police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information please contact Prince George’s County Police.