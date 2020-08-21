Morgan County is providing free lunch for public school students

MORGAN COUNTY, WV. ( WDVM ) — The Morgan County Public school’s nutrition team worked hard during the summer to feed kids in the area, and they will continue their work when school begins.

Whether a student will be learning in person at school or virtually at home. They will be provided with a free five-day meal pack.

This meal package will feature spaghetti, pizza, and more. The Morgan County school nutrition team worked together to create a plan that will safely feed their students.

This is especially important for students who will attend class in person.. any student that will be in the school building will eat lunch from the classroom to limit exposure to the virus

“I’m feeling really good about this because I’m just one of those professionals that believe in growth and development and seeing the silver lining. There has been a lot of team building and a lot of relationship within the community, I feel like we’ve learned a lot,” said Angela Beddow, Director of Child Nutrition/Health Services Morgan County School.

Staff say they have been taking many precautions and they will continue following CDC guidelines.