More WCPS students will return to the classroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday October 12th, Washington County Public schools will be welcoming more students back into the classroom.

The school district has recently advanced to stage three of its “Return to Learn” plan, meaning kindergarten students, Washington County Technical High School students, and school-identified students can return to in-person classes.

WCPS invited over 4,000 students to return and about 2,000 students have confirmed they will be in class on Monday.

However, some parents like Charlotte Aufdem-Brinke are not too keen on sending students back to school, she believes it is irresponsible.

“It’s disheartening that WCPS would listen to the most extreme voices rather than be prudent and responsible, especially when our children’s lives are at stake. Our children aren’t guinea pigs for political expediency,” said Aufdem-Brinke.

Although we face challenging times, some WCPS teachers say they are excited to welcome students back with a smile.

“We’re really excited to get some more students back on Monday. I will have possibly one or two more returning in stage three and, we’re excited to welcome them,” said Emma K. Doub Pre-K teacher Gina Hoover.

WCPS said, “Schools have already been in contact with families of students who are identified to return in stage three to make appropriate arrangements. If you have not been contacted by school staff, and you believe your child is eligible to return in Stage 3, please contact your child’s school principal.”

