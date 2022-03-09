MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since last week, more than $70,000 has been distributed to families displaced by the Friendly Gardner Apartments explosion. In addition, the donation fund has collected almost half a million dollars.

The property manager also has reimbursed most if not all of the residents for their latest rental payments and security deposits. In addition, since the explosion, the disaster assistance center and community partners such as the Manna Food Center have come together to provide displaced residents with meals, personal items, and resources. Kazeem Carr has lived here for five years and is staying with his parents, but says not everyone has that same luxury.

“Some people have to stay in hotels, and they get reimbursed, but we don’t have money like that to where we can shell out for a hotel room for days on end, weeks on end,” said Carr.

Patrick Campbell leads the county’s health and human services emergency response program. One of the biggest challenges will be finding the displaced residents affordable housing inside the Capital Beltway. But he can confirm that all of the families from the primary affected building have made it to the center and received significant financial aid already.

“Now we’re furthering reaching out to more families to see what they need, moving more families to a hotel, and then saying okay, how do we get them into a new place,” said Campbell. “Because really, recovery begins when they’re back in something that’s safe, something that’s furnished something where they feel comfortable.”

The county also said that some of those displaced residents are likely to move to Paddington Square Apartments, right across the street. Currently, 124 adults and 36 children are displaced. On Thursday, a structural engineer is expected to inspect the two adjacent buildings, 2401 and 2411, to see if they are habitable and when residents can get back into their homes.