More than 200 Frederick County businesses impacted by food service grant

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner has announced that Frederick County has awarded over $2 million of grants as part of its Food Service Grant Program.

The grants were given to restaurants, caterers, bakeries, food trucks and other foodservice providers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The grants were given in two tiers. Tier one includes caterers, carry-out restaurants, and food trucks all of who received $4,397. Tier two includes restaurants with seating, wineries, breweries, and distilleries, which received $14,748.

“Many of these businesses will be able to stay in operation longer thanks to these grant funds,” said County Executive, Jan Gardner in a press conference.

More than 200 Frederick county businesses where able receive the grants.