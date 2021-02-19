More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland reached the milestone of administering 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Governor Larry Hogan. Hogan said 94.3 percent of all first doses have been administered.

The state is now averaging 27,796 shots per day. This number includes people who have received both their first and second doses. Maryland also has surpassed 7.5 million COVID-19 tests and is seeing its lowest case rates and hospitalizations since November.

Governor Hogan said, “The state of Maryland is fully prepared to allocate, deploy, distribute, and utilize every single dose that we are allocated, and I will not rest until a vaccine is available for every Marylander who wants one.”

The governor also gave thanks the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, pharmacies and all of the people who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.