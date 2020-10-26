More streets added to Montgomery County’s ‘Shared Street’ program for pedestrians

This initiative aligns with the county's Vision Zero goal to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities from traffic-related incidents by 2030

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A new neighborhood is added to Montgomery County’s Shared Street program to open up roads to more pedestrians and bicyclists.

Starting last week, Woodland Drive, in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring, was temporarily closed off to eliminate through traffic. The neighborhood which is along Georgia Avenue is often used for drivers to cut through to avoid congestion. But officials are trying to make roads more friendly for pedestrians especially during the pandemic as more people are out walking, running, or biking. Adding the Woodland Drive location to the shared streets program brings the total area designated as temporary neighborhood greenways to 6.4 miles of roadway.

“If you live on this street, you can use it to access your property with your car, but we’re encouraging through traffic to use other streets and what that does is creates more room for people to walk and bike,” said Chris Conklin, Montgomery County Department of Transportation, director.

This initiative aligns with the county’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities from traffic-related incidents by 2030. A list of shared streets below: