SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A new neighborhood is added to Montgomery County’s Shared Street program to open up roads to more pedestrians and bicyclists.
Starting last week, Woodland Drive, in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring, was temporarily closed off to eliminate through traffic. The neighborhood which is along Georgia Avenue is often used for drivers to cut through to avoid congestion. But officials are trying to make roads more friendly for pedestrians especially during the pandemic as more people are out walking, running, or biking. Adding the Woodland Drive location to the shared streets program brings the total area designated as temporary neighborhood greenways to 6.4 miles of roadway.
“If you live on this street, you can use it to access your property with your car, but we’re encouraging through traffic to use other streets and what that does is creates more room for people to walk and bike,” said Chris Conklin, Montgomery County Department of Transportation, director.
This initiative aligns with the county’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities from traffic-related incidents by 2030. A list of shared streets below:
- Woodland Drive south between Spring Street and Flora Lane in Silver Spring totaling one mile.
- Near downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery Hills/Seminary shopping and dining, and Forest Glen Metro.
- Woodland Drive north between Forest Glen Road and Amherst Avenue at Windham Lane in Silver Spring, totaling 1.1 miles.
- Near Wheaton shopping and dining, Windham Lane temporary neighborhood greenway, general Getty Park, Evans Parkway neighborhood park, and Forest Glen Metro.
- Stimulus update: Pelosi pushes White House on virus testing as cases surge
- Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar
- Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
- More streets added to Montgomery County’s ‘Shared Street’ program for pedestrians
- Barrett confirmation would tilt court conservative for generations
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App