More electric car charging stations coming to Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city announced in partnership with Pepco residents should expect four new charging stations in the area.

Two types of charges will be installed within the community. Level two charges are fairly slow chargers, will take about eight hours to charge electric cars fully, and will cost about 18 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Direct circuit charges will also be coming to the city, which are fast chargers that take about an hour to charge up cars fully. It will cost about 34 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Officials say it’ll take about six months to complete, but City hall, Morris park, and Robertson park are set to feature level two charging stations that will bring about eight hours to charge up your car fully, but Lakelands park will have a direct circuit charger.

Officials say this will help our community and possibly show others how electric cars are Environmental friendly as they do not produce pollution.