Moore leads Democrats in funding in 2022 Maryland Governor

In the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary, Wes Moore of Baltimore has raised the most for the 2022 campaign with a war chest approaching $5 million.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland primary is not until June, but campaign finance reports show a clear winner in the crowded Democratic Party field for governor.

Nonprofit executive Wes Moore from Baltimore has raised $4.8 million. He faces a challenge from Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and former state Attorney General Doug Gansler. Moore said his campaign is “solutions-focused” on making government work for all state citizens.

“We need to focus on actually making government work for people,” said Moore, “and it’s not a post-Covid conversation that many of the systems that have been broken were broken pre-Covid.”

In the Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has raised $1.5 million, far ahead of her GOP challengers.

As a combat veteran and Rhodes scholar born in Takoma Park, with his wife and two kids, his campaign finance report shows more contributions under $100.00 than any other candidate. Moore’s nonprofit is focused on fighting poverty.