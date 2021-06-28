Monthly farmers market opens in Smithsburg

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Temperatures in the 90s couldn’t stop residents of Smithsburg from going to the town’s first local farmers market — over a thousand people turned up on Monday to buy from over a dozen booths. And vendors of all kinds decided to participate, from gourmet cupcake brands to fresh produce sellers.

Smithsburg’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) — first formed at the beginning of 2021– pitched the event as a way to bring more attention and money to the area.

“One of the things identified was needing to have a farmers market to showcase all of our awesome orchards, all of our farms, and all of the great produce that’s growing here in Smithsburg,” said Yvonne Ford, chair of the EDC.

The owner of “The Cupcake Gypsy” — a gourmet cupcake vendor that was very popular at the market — said the event not only helped bring back business after a year of COVID but also provided a great opportunity for the community to get back outside.

“Just to get our name back out, our faces back out … We went through 50 dozen cupcakes in a half an hour. So I think smithsburg needs some more sugar,” Bonnie Renard, owner of “The Cupcake Gypsy,” said, a big smile across her face.

Live music, special entertainment for kids, and a food truck were all featured at the market. More farmers markets will be held on the fourth Monday of every month until November (although the November date is subject to change depending on the weather).

And Ford said she believes this could be an annual community staple.

“EDC would love to have this event continue as well as develop more events. As of right now, this appears to be the largest farmers market that’s operated in Washington County,” said Ford, expressing how grateful she was for everyone who helped the event come together.

Some of the proceeds from the food truck will go to the Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Company as a way to thank them for hosting the event in their backyard.

To sign up to be a vendor, contact Leslie Hart here or call 301-573-7039.

The upcoming dates are as follows, from 4-7 p.m. on the grass lot behind 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg MD. These dates are rain or shine: