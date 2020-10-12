Montgomery Village man charged with murder in death of his wife

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A husband is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who died weeks after he allegedly shot her in their Montgomery Village home.

On September 17, 45-year-old Natasha Price was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after her husband, 41-year-old Allen R. Price, Jr, allegedly shot her. She died as a result of her injuries on October 9.

WDVM first brought you the story when it first happened in September. At that time, Price Jr. was charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators alleged that he shot his wife, in a bedroom of their Sandy Lake Drive home.

Montgomery County Police say family members who were home at the time of the shooting heard a gunshot, found Price in the bedroom with a gunshot wound and saw Price Jr. jump out of the second-story bedroom window.

About an hour and a half after they were called, authorities found and arrested Price Jr. hiding in the woods, with a gun nearby where they found him.