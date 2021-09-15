Montgomery residents voice their opinion on Bill 30-21, a bill that will impact rent increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Montgomery County government, Montgomery County is one of the wealthiest places in the United States.

However, some residents — specifically in the Black and Hispanic communities — struggle to pay rent in the area, which is why Bill 30-21, a bill that would extend the limitation on rent increases from 90 days to one year is being proposed to the council.

Residents and landlords gathered virtually to express their input regarding Bill 30-21.

Many residents pleaded with the council to extend this bill, which would halt late fees and rental increases, However, some landlords believe this extension will slowly put an end to their businesses.

“All these expenses are going to come in and we’re going to have to cut back, and where does that cut often take place in? Mainly in payroll positions. We’re going to see a lot more Montgomery county residents out of a job. Unfortunately because of the fact that we’re not able to raise rents to meet the needs of expenses, due to the pandemic. I would urge the council to please vote against this,” said property manager Mark Dickson-Patrick.

As some are for it, some are against it. Still, Council Member Will Jawando believes this bill will help save many residents. Jawando stated:

“In less than two months, with lack of council action rents will be able to be increased, and notices will be at people’s doors of price increases of any amount. My first ask is to Governor Hogan. Please put the eviction moratorium back in place.”

A decision should be made soon regarding bill 30-21. Stay with WDVM to see updates.