Montgomery, Prince George’s lawmakers call for transparency on Beltway expansion project

MARYLAND (WDVM) — State lawmakers from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland are pushing for transparency from Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and MDOT when it comes to adding toll lanes I-270 and on I-495, the Capital Beltway.

The MDOT Promises Act requires project leaders to stick to their initial plans, with few surprises. Del. Marc Korman (D – Montgomery County) explains why he’s getting behind the bill.

“Unfortunately, we’ve already seen on this project, promises be broken. Early on, Governor Hogan said no homes or land had to be taken. We need to make sure the government sticks to its promises and keep faith with the people,” said Korman in front of a virtual crowd Wednesday morning.

Del. Joanne Benson (D – Prince George’s) said she’s not confident in MDOT to be upfront with its plans going forward.

“MDOT has eroded public trust,” she said. “We should not have to submit Senate Bill 843. But, we feel it is urgent in protecting the pocketbooks of our citizens.”

WDVM’s Randi Bass asked lawmakers at the rally how this new legislation will directly impact the lives, and the commutes, of the average Marylander.

“I think that it’s about making sure we understand fully the impact of this project. For the many people who can’t pay $40 or $50 a day, that might be required to make [toll lanes] profitable, you’re not going to see any relief,” said Del. Jared Solomon (D – Montgomery County).