Montgomery police searching for armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are looking into an armed robbery at a Mobil gas station on the 12300 block of Middlebrook road.

On Jan. 31, at around 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the scene and determined that while the suspect was attempting to make a purchase, he pointed a gun at the employee as he opened the cash register.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately six feet tall, around 175 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to 10,000 dollars is being offered for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.