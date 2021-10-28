Montgomery Police ask residents for assistance in identifying vandalism suspects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police need public assistance in identifying suspects involved in vandalisms that occurred on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring.

According to MCPD, on Oct. 13, 2021, officers received a report of vandalism on Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. Police say the suspects spray-painted graffiti on a pillar of Veterans Plaza on Oct. 12 and 13. The graffiti does not seem to be gang-related.

MCPD believes the suspects were involved in more vandalism in downtown Silver Spring.

They ask anyone with information to contact the 3rd District Patrol Investigative Unit at 240-773-6830.