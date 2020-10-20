Montgomery Parks to host Halloween fun run

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is hosting a free and socially distanced “Haunted Hustle Fun Run/Walk” for all county residents.

Haunted Hustle Fun Run/Walk will be 2.7-mile and held at Black Hill Regional Park, which is a mixture of paved and natural surface trails. To ensure social distancing, the event will have staggered start times in 20-minute intervals of 40 participants. All participants in the fun run will be required to wear a face covering.

Participants will find some surprise scares on the trail, and are encouraged to wear costumes.

“We all need to find new ways to celebrate Halloween this year,” said Kirsten Hein, Parks Activation Manager for Montgomery Parks. “We hope to see lots of people in costume at Black Hill Regional Park to participate in the Haunted Hustle.”

Montgomery Parks ask that participants pre-register here, no drop-ins will be permitted. The event will take place rain or shine.