Montgomery Parks suspends alcohol pilot program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since last year people have been able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage at some Montgomery Parks locations, but starting July 1st alcohol consumption is suspended at all of those 13 locations.

The goal of the Picnic in the Park program was to support local restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging people to order take out and enjoy it in a safe socially distant space outside. Park visitors are still encouraged to support local restaurants and picnic in all our parks. The Parks Department will continue developing programs and events that provide opportunities for social interaction in our parks.

“We did see that there were no reported incidents during that time so we know that we’re interested in pursuing some ideas of how we can reinstate a program like this in the future,” said Kristen Hein, Park Activation Manager.

