Montgomery Parks seeks community ideas for the Wheaton Regional Park master plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks is working on a master plan to update Wheaton Regional Park and they are asking for the community’s input on improvements they would like to see.

Wheaton regional park was established in the early 1960s and was the first regional park in Montgomery County. Many infrastructures of the park are aging and they specifically plan to focus on updating signage and sports activity spaces.

Their goal is to have a fresh set of eyes from the perspective of the community so are hosting community idea meetings to allow the public to share their suggestions.

Below is the information to join the community idea meetings:

January 13, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Watch and submit questions by joining the community meeting onlineor listen only via phone by calling: + 301 715 8592. Webinar ID: 959 1580 8880#

January 14, 2021, hosted in Spanish, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Watch and submit questions by joining the community meeting onlineor listen only via phone by calling: + 301 715 8592. Webinar ID: 9652 4223 380#

For more information visit their website.