Montgomery Parks launches new mobile nature center

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A new service by Montgomery Parks is bringing nature to you.

Montgomery Parks has announced its newest initiative, Nature on Wheels. This is a mobile nature center and science field station that will bring programming to parks throughout the county.

The mobile unit is equipped with field research and presentation tools, mobile displays, and program presentation activities. Park naturalists will lead various programs, science activities, and games utilizing displays deployed around the vehicle and a mobile stage to ensure safe distancing.

Nature on Wheels will make its debut this weekend. Naturalists will share information on the City Nature Challenge and how to use the app iNaturalist at the following locations: