Montgomery Parks is asking the community for their input on Wheaton Regional Park renovations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wheaton Regional Park is being renovated and Montgomery County Parks wants the public’s ideas.

After 60 years, Wheaton Regional Park is being remodeled and needs more contemporary facilities and amenities. Montgomery County Parks also wants to ensure the new park reflects the culturally diverse community it serves today.

There are a variety of ways that people can get involved and share their suggestions about the future of the park, including an online survey, an interactive map as well as printed surveys that can be found at facilities throughout the park.

To get involved, visit their website.