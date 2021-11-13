Montgomery Parks hosts urban wood sale

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, hosted the department’s first-ever Urban Wood Sale this weekend at Green Farm Maintenance Facility in Gaithersburg.

Each year, Montgomery Parks removes hundreds of hazardous dead and dying trees from the park system. Through the department’s Green Waste Recycling Program, some of the removed trees are turned into wood products that are reused within the parks department, such as mulch, compost, and lumber.

“We wanted to bring public awareness to urban wood recycling and what Montgomery Parks is doing to produce sustainable wood products that are used in our park operations,” said Senior Urban Forester Colter Burkes.

“This wood sale will allow people to buy unique pieces of lumber and support local wood recycling efforts.”

“The price is really very dependent upon the species and the size and cut of the material and the quality of it. We priced them below average market value, just to make sure we give a fair deal to the public, as well as, make sure that we get rid of the excess stock and don’t have it sitting around,” said Patrick Harwood, an urban forester for Montgomery Parks.

The sale will feature milled wood, wood chunks, and burls that can be used for woodworking, furniture building or repair, carpentry, or general hobby wood projects. Available lumber includes ash, cherry, maple, oak, mulberry, locust, and poplar, in a variety of dimensions. All lumber is rough-sawn and un-planed.

Wood will be available while supplies last and can be purchased by credit card only.