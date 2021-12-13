Montgomery Parks extends hours for open parkways for winter holidays

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents can expect to see extended hours for the Montgomery Parks Open Parkways campaign.
The parkways will open a day earlier as a cost-saving initiative to avoid staff from working during holiday hours.
According to Montgomery Parks, the schedule for Open Parkways from Dec. 20-27 is as follows:
Open to pedestrians and cyclists from Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. through Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 4 p.m., and Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9 a.m.– Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 4 p.m.:
Sligo Creek Parkway:
- Old Carroll Avenue to Piney Branch Road (1.1 miles)
- Forest Glen Road to University Boulevard West (1.5 miles)
- Beach Drive from Connecticut Avenue to Knowles Avenue (2.9 miles)
More details and times can be found at the Montgomery Parks website.