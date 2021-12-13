Montgomery Parks extends hours for open parkways for winter holidays

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents can expect to see extended hours for the Montgomery Parks Open Parkways campaign.

The parkways will open a day earlier as a cost-saving initiative to avoid staff from working during holiday hours.

According to Montgomery Parks, the schedule for Open Parkways from Dec. 20-27 is as follows:

Open to pedestrians and cyclists from Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. through Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 4 p.m., and Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9 a.m.– Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 4 p.m.:

Sligo Creek Parkway:

Old Carroll Avenue to Piney Branch Road (1.1 miles)

Forest Glen Road to University Boulevard West (1.5 miles)

Beach Drive from Connecticut Avenue to Knowles Avenue (2.9 miles)

More details and times can be found at the Montgomery Parks website.