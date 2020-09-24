Montgomery Parks continues renovations of athletic fields

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery Parks recently completed and opened a newly renovated athletic field in Silver Spring at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Park.

The county recognized the growing need for outdoor recreation areas like parks and athletic fields as COVID-19 regulations loosen to allow low to medium risk sports.

“Athletic fields are in very high demand in Montgomery County,” Montgomery Parks Athletic Fields Program Manager Cliff Driver said. “This renovation brings the Martin Luther King Jr. soccer field up to industry standards for safety, playability, and community expectations.”

Permit applications are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to reserve athletic fields, requiring any usage to follow COVID guidelines: