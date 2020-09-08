Montgomery Parks completes first fully accessible boat launch

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Seneca Landing Special Park has a new floating launch for non-motorized boats and it’s making things easier for everybody.

Montgomery Parks is committed to making all parks accessible, so when Team River Runner, an organization that works with veterans with disabilities, voiced their concerns about the struggles people faced with getting in and out of the water, the department had to do something.

“Being able to get in and out of the water can be a bit more challenging for people who have mobility issues, are in a wheelchair, are older, are older, so we’re always looking for ways to have adaptive or accessible put-ins, it’s called accessibility,” said Joe Mornini, Executive Director, Team River Runner.

Seneca Landing Special Park is one of the busiest access points to the Potomac River the C&O Canal. Before the new floating launch was installed, both motorized and non-motorized boats were sharing the same ramp which caused numerous safety issues.

“What we especially wanted to do here was to provide a very inclusive, accessible facility that everyone can use regardless of their abilities.” said, Senior ADA Compliance Project Manager, Montgomery Parks, Bob Green.

The old ramp was not ADA compliant, but this new landing allows for a new level of accessibility, safety, and autonomy for kayakers, canoeists and paddleboarders. Veteran and kayaker Larry Heilman say this new ramp makes all the difference in the world.

Veteran user, Larry Heilman says, “It makes a tremendous both physical difference and psychological difference for these young guys who have lost their legs, lost an arm or they have no coordination.”

This new launch gives them the control they need and it truly levels the playing field for everyone.

“It just changes the game, it’s a game-changer, it allows to be able to have anybody be able to be more independent, and if you think about it, that’s what you want,” said Mornini. “You want the independence of individuals. “

This project took nearly three years to complete and is not yet finished. The second phase of the project will include accessibility upgrades to improve safety, capacity, and enhance the accessibility of the existing boat ramp.

The second phase is set to begin this winter.