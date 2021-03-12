Montgomery Parks announces 2021 summer camps

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks is offering more than 50 camps this upcoming summer including in-person and virtual opportunities.

The camps span a variety of interests, including ice skating, ice hockey, tennis, golf, gardening, outdoor adventure, nature, and science. Camps are available for children ages 3 to 14, and include half-day, and full-day options, with some offering before- and after-care.

In-person camps will adhere to county and state health and safety guidance. Group size will be limited, and face coverings will be required.

A complete guide of summer camp offerings is available online. Registration opens Monday, March 15, at 8:30 a.m. on ActiveMontgomery.org. Select camps are offering a $25 discount, if you register by April 5, 2021.