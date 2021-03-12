Montgomery Parks announces 2021 summer camps

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks is offering more than 50 camps this upcoming summer including in-person and virtual opportunities. 

The camps span a variety of interests, including ice skating, ice hockey, tennis, golf, gardening, outdoor adventure, nature, and science. Camps are available for children ages 3 to 14, and include half-day, and full-day options, with some offering before- and after-care. 

In-person camps will adhere to county and state health and safety guidance.  Group size will be limited, and face coverings will be required. 

complete guide of summer camp offerings is available online. Registration opens Monday, March 15, at 8:30 a.m. on ActiveMontgomery.org.  Select camps are offering a $25 discount, if you register by April 5, 2021.   

